A look at some of the final meal requests for other Georgia inmates

File photo of a prison cell. (Photo: Giorgio Fochesato, Custom)

On Sept. 26, a man accused of a grisly murder from 1990 will become the 48th inmate to die by lethal injection in Georgia.

Keith Leroy Tharpe, 59, was sentenced to death in 1991 for the malice murder of Jacquelin Freeman and the kidnapping of his estranged wife. Condemned inmates are typically granted a last meal request. For Tharpe, he's requested three spicy chicken breasts, a roast beef sandwich with sauce, a fish sandwich, tater logs, onion rings, apple pie and a vanilla milkshake.

11Alive did some digging and found some other inmates's final meals. From a single olive, to a meal so large it got the practice banned, here are a few of them:

2005, Robert Conklin

Sentenced for: The March 1984 murder of George Grant Crooks in Fulton County. Crooks was found dissected behind an apartment complex, next to some of his bloodied belongings.

Last meal request: Filet mignon wrapped with bacon; de-veined shrimp sautéed in garlic butter with lemon; baked potato with butter, sour cream, chives and real bacon bits; corn on the cob; asparagus with hollandaise sauce; French bread with butter; goat cheese; cantaloupe; apple pie; vanilla bean ice cream and iced tea.

2011, Troy Davis

Sentenced for: The 1989 killing of an off-duty police officer in Savannah, Georgia. Davis' execution was strongly contested after it was argued his conviction was based on testimony of witnesses who later recanted their stories.

Last meal request: Davis declined to request a last meal. He was offered a standard meal tray of grilled cheeseburgers, oven-browned potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, cookies and a grape drink.

2015, Kelly Gissendander

Sentenced for: The 1998 murder of her husband Doug Gissendaner in Gwinnett County.

Last meal request: Cornbread, side of buttermilk, two cheeseburgers, two large orders of french fries, cherry vanilla ice cream, popcorn, salad with boiled eggs, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots, cheese and buttermilk dressing and lemonade.

2015, Marchus Ray Johnson

Sentenced for: The 1994 murder of Angela Sizemore in Dougherty County.

Last meal request: A six pack of beer. Because alcohol is not an approved substance, he received the institutional tray of baked fish, cheese grits, dry mixed beans, cole slaw, cornbread, crisp drop cookies and fruit punch.

2016, Daniel Lucas

Sentenced for: The 1999 murders of Bryan, Kristin, and Steven Moss.

Last meal request: A meat pizza, steak and cheese calzone, stuffed portobello mushroom, chef salad with ranch dressing and honey mustard dressing, and orange juice.



Last meals outside of Georgia

1963, Victor Feguer, Iowa

Sentenced for: The random murder of a doctor who made a house call to Feguer's home. Feguer forced the doctor to the car at gunpoint, drove him to the woods in Illinois and shot him.

Last meal request: A single olive with the pit still in it.

2007, Philip Workman, Tennessee

Sentenced for: The 1982 of shooting death of Memphis Police Lt. Ronald Oliver during an attempted robbery of a Memphis Wendy's in 1981.

Last meal request: For a vegetarian pizza be delivered to a homeless person in Nashville, Tenn. His request was denied, as a prison spokesperson said they are not technically allowed to donate to charity.

2010, Ronnie Lee Gardner, Utah

Sentenced for: The 1985 killing of attorney Michael Burdell in an attempted escape from a Salt Lake City courthouse. Gardner was executed by firing squad, a rare occurrence.

Last meal request: Steak, lobster tail, apple pie, vanilla ice cream and 7-Up. He also watched the Lord of the Rings films and read “Divine Justice.”

2011, Lawrence Russell Brewer, Texas

Sentenced for: The 1998 dragging death of James Byrd Jr. in the East Texas town of Jasper.

Last meal request: Two chicken-fried steaks with gravy and sliced onions; a triple-patty bacon cheeseburger; a cheese omelet with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and jalapeños; a bowl of fried okra with ketchup; one pound of barbecued meat with half a loaf of white bread; three fajitas; a meat-lover’s pizza; one pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream; a slab of peanut-butter fudge with crushed peanuts; and three root beers.

However, The Los Angeles Times reports Brewer didn't eat the meal, prompting Texas to stop serving last meals to death row inmates.

Contributing: Ann Smasjstrla.

© 2017 WXIA-TV