Fire at Norcross extended stay hotel started by candle on pizza box

Firefighters knocked down a blaze early Sunday morning in a guest room at an extended stay hotel in Norcross.

Gwinnett County Fire officials said crews were called out at 3:23 a.m. to the WTL Extended Stay in the 6000 block of Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross after a guest on the second floor reported the fire.

Crews reported moderate smoke from the second-floor hallway and people evacuating from the building. About 40 people were temporarily displaced as firefighters put out the fire and cleared smoke from the hallway and stairwell.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the blaze to a single room, where extensive damage was reported to its contents. Smoke damage was reported in the two adjacent hotel rooms.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Investigator, the fire was started by a candle left burning on a pizza box in the hotel room. The man staying in the room found the fire after he smelled smoke.

Several guests huddled under their blankets in the parking lot while others waited in their vehicles until they were permitted to return to their rooms at about 5:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

