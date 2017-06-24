Fire damages multiple apartments in complex near I-85

(Photo: GoogleStreetView)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Four families were forced out of their homes on Saturday after an intense fire swept through part of an apartment complex outside of Chamblee.

The fire happened at Avenues Eightyfive apartments at 2515 Northeast Expressway in the evening hours. The fire swept through portions of four apartments but caused no injuries. Officials have yet to release an confirmed cause of the fire.

Representatives from the American Red Cross are working to find lodging for those unable to return to their homes.

The fire comes a little over a month since the complex suffered yet another problem. In late May, residents were forced out of one building after the floor unexpectedly collapsed.

Many of those residents were moved to other units but some complained to 11Alive of other issues in their new lodging. Meanwhile, that location was expected to be ruled structurally unsafe by the fire marshal's office following the collapse.

