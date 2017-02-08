Fire Marshal: House explosion ignited by propane gas leak

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. -- An explosion that killed one man and leveled a home in White County was caused by a propane gas leak, the state fire marshal said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred Friday at a home on Rhododendron Lane.

Edgar Brummett, 71, died in the explosion.

Glenn Allen, the communications director for the office of the tax commissioner -- which oversees the fire marshal -- said that the cause of the leak is not yet known.

The Tugalo gas company said that it had serviced the propane tank on Jan. 31 -- three days before the accident. They reported that nothing abnormal was found after testing the line pressure.

Photos | Aerial images of White Co. home explosion

State fire marshal investigators are working to verify Tugalo's report, and the investigation could take several weeks.

The family of the victim was scheduled to hold a public memorial on Wednesday. They've also set up a GoFundMe account for Brummett's grandson and granddaughter, who were the owners of the house.

RELATED | Officials: House explosion likely triggered by gas leak

(© 2017 WXIA)