Fire rips through DeKalb County home

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Fire officials say a major fire is out and three people are safe after flames tore through a DeKalb County home, Saturday.

The fire happened in the mid afternoon not far from the intersection of Hilton and Northstrand drives just east of the Candler-McAfee community. DeKalb Fire Rescue spokesman Captain Eric Jackson said that when crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke already coming through the roof - particularly in the rear of the home.

A crew of about 25 firefighters immediately deployed hand lines to the front and rear of the home to put the fire out. They then worked to mop up hot spots around the structure. Unfortunately, crews reported extensive damage to the home.

However, there were no reported injuries at the time. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

