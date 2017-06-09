Fire rips through Toco Hills restaurant

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- DeKalb firefighters are fighting a second alarm fire at a popular area eatery.

The fire was reported at 2941 North Druid Hills NE. Details regarding the cause of the fire are still limited. But 11Alive's SkyTracker shows heavy flames ripping through the roof of the establishment.

Crews on the ground are now working fast to put the flames out while ladder trucks are working from above. So far no injuries have been reported in the fire nor have any firefighters been injured fighting it. A fire investigators is already on the scene.

Check back for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV