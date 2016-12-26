Firefighters battling heavy smoke, flames at Decatur home

DeKalb firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in Decatur house fire one day after Christmas. (Photos: DeKalb Fire Dept.)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire, just one day after Christmas.

According to officials, a fire broke out at a home in the 3400 block of Springlake Drive in Decatur Monday evening.

Crews are battling heavy smoke coming from the roof and are working to knock down the flames.

DeKalb firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in Decatur house fire one day after Christmas. (Photos: DeKalb Fire Dept.)

According to officials, the fire started inside the structure's basement and caused interior damage to the home. No one was home at the time the fire began.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2016 WXIA)