Firefighters save man's life, then mow his lawn

A group of firefighters in Idaho not only saved a man's life, but also helped him out with a household chore.

NBC News , WXIA 7:17 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

David Beierle was outside cutting his lawn on Friday when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

A neighbor, who was across the street listening to a police scanner, heard what happened and called 911.

David was later taken to the hospital, but the firefighters who responded stuck around to finish up David's yard work.

"I was totally floored. I mean, you don't hear about that. That's awesome," said David's stepson Rod Beierle.

