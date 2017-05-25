Fireworks set off inside Publix store, forcing evacuation

A Publix store in SW Atlanta was evacuated after fireworks were set off inside on Thursday, May 25, 2017 (Photo: WXIA)

The Publix supermarket on Camp Creek Parkway at Carmia Drive was evacuated Thursday afternoon after fireworks were set off inside, authorities said.

Atlanta Fire Department officials said a group of unknown minors set a fireworks display on fire inside the store Thursday afternoon. When they fireworks exploded, the store's sprinkler system went off, spraying water inside the store.

The store was evacuated. Two adults and one child were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene, officials said. One adult female was transported for further treatment, the other two persons were released from the scene.

Photos | Teens set of fireworks inside Atlanta Publix

© 2017 WXIA-TV