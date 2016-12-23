First Latina to join Georgia General Assembly

ATLANTA -- When Brenda Lopez steps into the State House in January, she'll become the first Latina to serve in the Georgia's General Assembly.

While Lopez, a Mexican-American, acknowledges the historic nature of her election, she doesn't like to dwell on it.

"I'm not necessarily a fan of it in the sense of it's 2016 and I think it's actually more of a shame that we're talking about firsts -- whatever those firsts are in this day and age -- but I also understand it's important in that you have to start somewhere” Lopez said.

Lopez, a Democrat, instead hopes to focus on hitting the ground running.

"Basically I see myself now as a state legislator in the same position where really I'm advocating and I have to advocate and kind of play a defensive role,” she said.

While learning the ropes, she also has an interest in addressing issues facing Gwinnett County, such as improving transportation and education. She also wants to increase political understanding and involvement in her community across all levels of government.

"There's a huge need, in all of our state, particularly in Gwinnett County to have basically, new perspectives, new ideas, and with that multiple diversity across all levels of government,” she said.