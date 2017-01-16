Fisherman rescued from icy waters

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bishop Eddie Long dies of 'Aggressive cancer'
-
Large gator seen in Polk County, Fla.
-
Matt Ryan praises receivers after beating Seahawks in playoffs
-
Richard Sherman gets angry at fan after loss in playoffs
-
Voters pick sides in Trump, Lewis tiff
-
RAW: Dan Quinn speaks to media after dominating win over Seahawks
-
Rep. John Lewis on NBC's 'Meet the Press'
-
Deadly double shooting in strip mall lot
-
5000+-square-foot house on market for $137,900
-
Video shows gun and pawn store shootout
More Stories
-
Dems call for ouster of commissioner who called…Jan 16, 2017, 6:58 p.m.
-
Falcons deliver economic win for AtlantaJan 16, 2017, 4:55 p.m.
-
Obamas, out. Trumps, in: Flipping the White House is…Jan 16, 2017, 11:10 a.m.