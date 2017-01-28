Five Decatur apartments destroyed in Saturday morning fire

THINKSTOCK

DECATUR, Ga – Five apartments were destroyed during a fire early Saturday morning.

According to the DeKalb Fire Department, the blaze broke out at Fire at an apartment complex at 3000 Ember Drive around 8:30 am.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

A DeKalb fire investigation was on scene after the fire. The department said several fires have broken out at the complex over the last several months.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)