Five middle schoolers charged with striking presidential motorcade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fl – Police say five middle school students now face charges for hitting President Trump’s motorcade with a two-by-four.

Officers assisting the Secret Service reported the president’s motorcade had been struck by an object while passing a service station in Palm Beach County on Friday.

During the investigation, a child from a local school confessed to throwing the piece of wood and implicated four other students.

Officials searched the scene and are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

No word yet on the charges against the students.

