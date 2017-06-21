Five survive four car accident in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police report that several people escaped a major accident without serious injuries late Wednesday evening.

The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Sylvan Road and Lee Street SW. In total, five people were involved in the accident which included four different vehicles.

Despite some victims being trapped in their vehicles after the accident, Atlanta police reported that all were alert and breathing. Their exact injuries were not released.

© 2017 WXIA-TV