Five things you need to know for Saturday, Feb. 18

Here are five of Saturday's top headlines
- SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket from the historic Apollo-era launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Fl.
- Ringling Brothers final appearance at Philips Arena is Saturday and Sunday. The circus recently announced it is closing after more than 100 years in 2017.
- State Sen. John Albers is hosting a town hall meeting at Alpharetta city hall at 10:30 am.
- Aly DelaCoeur of WhyDoesMyDog.com, the human trainer for dogs, is in town Saturday and Sunday for the 3rd annual "For the Love of Paws" event with Angels Among Us Pet Rescue at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead.
- The Latin American Association is hosting an immigration forum where attorneys will speak about President Trump’s executive orders. The event begins at 1 pm at the association’s headquarters at 2750 Buford Highway.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs