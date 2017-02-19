Here are five things you need to know for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017:
- SpaceX is set to try again in its effort to launch a Falcon9 rocket from an historic, Cape Canveral Apollo launch pad this morning at 9:38 am. We will be live streaming on 11Alive’s Facebook page.
- The inaugural Aglanta Conference is being at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot. The event is designed showcase urban and controlled environment agriculture innovation in the city, and is being sponsored by the mayor's Office of Sustainability.
- Today marks the final weekend that the Ringling Brothers circus will ever appear at Philips Arena. The circus recently announced it is closing after more than 100 years in 2017.
- Aly DelaCoeur of WhyDoesMyDog.com, the human trainer for dogs, concludes her two day appearance in Atlanta during the 3rd annual "For the Love of Paws" event with Angels Among Us Pet Rescue at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead.
- Tomorrow is President’s Day, in which many state, local and federal offices will be closed, as well as many metro Atlanta school systems.
(© 2017 WXIA)
