Fixer Upper stars announce their last season

Photo: https://magnoliamarket.com/our-last-season/ (Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

When you think of Chip and Joanna Gaines, you may think of Joanne's country farmhouse decorating style or Chip's witty humor.

The family that put Waco, Texas on the map, has decided to step back from the limelight and announced Season 5 will be their last season of Fixer Upper.

In her blog Joanna Gaines laid out the family's next focus, "This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."

The first season of Fixer Upper debuted on HGTV on May 23, 2013.

In a video in the blog, Chip recalls the beginning of the journey that started when he was contacted by the production company. "This journey has been indescribable. Our family has grown up before our eyes on national television which is an experience that I can tell you is beautiful... We want to take this time to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for letting our family become a part of your family."

Season 5 will begin in November and end in the second quarter of 2018.

To read and watch the announcement click here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV