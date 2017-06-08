Flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of local fallen Army Ranger

Flags will be lowered to half staff at all state buildings Friday in honor of a local hero.

Gov. Nathan Deal issued the executive order in honor of U.S. Army Spc. Etienne J. Murphy.

Murphy, a 22-year-old soldier from Snellville, was killed May 26 in a vehicle rollover crash while deployed in Syria. He was serving as a part of an initiative called Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.

Murphy was a husband and the father to two boys. His obituary refers to him as someone with a warm heart. It reads in part "He spent his days constantly joking and making anyone who came across him smile. He did everything he set out to do in his career and life and although, his life was cut short, his name will never be forgotten."

A private funeral was held earlier this week.

