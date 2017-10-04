PHOTO: Governor Nathan Deal/Facebook

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has ordered the United States and Georgia flags be flown at half-staff through Friday to honor those affected by the Las Vegas mass shooting.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn those killed or injured in the heinous Las Vegas attack," Deal said in a Facebook post. "Sandra and I are praying for the victims, their loved ones, concertgoers, first responders and the people of Nevada."

RELATED: The victims of the Las Vegas shooting

Earlier this week, the governor ordered flags on state buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff in honor of Polk Co. Police Department Detective Kristen Hearne.

Hearne was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

RELATED: Goodbye to a hero | Slain Polk County officer laid to rest

"In honor of all those affected by this senseless tragedy, flags will continue to fly at half-staff until sunset on Friday, October 6," the governor said.

Gov. Nathan Deal issued executive order that the United States and Georgia flags remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday in honor of those affected by Las Vegas tragedy.

© 2017 WXIA-TV