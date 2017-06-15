Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of slain corrections officers

Flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff for two days in honor or two Georgia corrections officer who were killed as two inmates escaped earlier this week.

Veteran correctional officers Sgt. Christopher Monica, 42, and Sgt. Curtis Billue, 58, were transporting inmates in a bus along Hwy. 16 in Putnam County when prisoners Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe got through the front gate, shot the guards, and escaped, authorities said.

A nationwide manhunt is still underway for the fugitives.

Gov. Nathan issued an executive order on Thursday saying that flags will be flown half-staff on June 17, the day of Billue's funeral, and again on June 20, the day services will be held for Monica.

"First Lady Sandra Deal and I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to their families, friends, and fellow Georgia Department of Corrections officers. In honor of and as a mark of respect for these men, we will keep their memories alive," Deal said.

Services for officer Curtis Billue are scheduled to take place Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. in the Wilkinson County High School Auditorium in McIntyre.

Monica's services are being handled by Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville. His visitation is Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, 1670 N. Jefferson St. His service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville at 366 Log Cabin Drive.

© 2017 WXIA-TV