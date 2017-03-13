plane parked at the airport in winter (Photo: uatp2)

ATLANTA - Looks like the northeastern winter storm that is thankfully nowhere near Atlanta will be affecting some travelers flying up north on Tuesday.

There are quite a few flights canceled for passengers who visiting our northern neighbors, including Baltimore, New York City and Chicago.

As of 9:30 am Monday, at least 70 departure cancellations had been reported out of Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

Several airlines had reported they were providing waivers for flight changes or cancellations as a result of the weather, including:

Alaska Air

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit Airlines

United Airlines

Virgin America

© 2017 WXIA-TV