ATLANTA - Looks like the northeastern winter storm that is thankfully nowhere near Atlanta will be affecting some travelers flying up north on Tuesday.
There are quite a few flights canceled for passengers who visiting our northern neighbors, including Baltimore, New York City and Chicago.
As of 9:30 am Monday, at least 70 departure cancellations had been reported out of Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.
Several airlines had reported they were providing waivers for flight changes or cancellations as a result of the weather, including:
