Flights canceled due to northeastern winter storm

Catherine Park, WXIA 8:53 AM. EST March 13, 2017

ATLANTA - Looks like the northeastern winter storm that is thankfully nowhere near Atlanta will be affecting some travelers flying up north on Tuesday.

There are quite a few flights canceled for passengers who visiting our northern neighbors, including Baltimore, New York City and Chicago. 

As of 9:30 am Monday, at least 70 departure cancellations had been reported out of Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. 

Several airlines had reported they were providing waivers for flight changes or cancellations as a result of the weather, including: 

Alaska Air

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit Airlines

United Airlines

Virgin America

 

 

