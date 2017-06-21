Flint airport cop critical after reported stabbing; Possible terrorism link investigated

An airport police officer is in critical condition and Bishop International Airport in Flint has been evacuated after a reported stabbing Wednesday morning.

The FBI is investigating, and Michigan State Police posted a tweet saying, "Please keep the officer in your prayers."

A law enforcement official says the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual wasn't able to publicly discuss it says the investigation of the Wednesday morning assault at Bishop International Airport is in its early stages.



A second law enforcement official also speaking on condition of anonymity says authorities were investigating witness reports the suspect made during the incident, including saying "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

According to the airport's Facebook page: "An airport police officer has been injured. All passengers are safe and are being evacuated at this time."

Ken Brown told The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

Cherie Carpenter, who was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild, tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker being led away in handcuffs. She described the man in custody as appearing "blank, just totally blank."

