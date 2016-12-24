Flowers laid in Berlin Christmas market after attack

Flowers were laid on Christmas eve at the site of a terror attack in Berlin. NBC

BERLIN, GERMANY – Flowers and candles on Christmas eve dominated the Christmas market in Berlin that was the site of a truck attack that killed 12 people.

The market reopened on Thursday with a makeshift memorial of candles, flowers and flags laid in tribute to those killed.

People continued to law flowers at the site on Saturday.

The Tunisian fugitive wanted in the deadly attack was killed in a shootout with police on Friday in a Milan, Italy, suburb.

The attack has heightened concerns across Europe in the days leading up to Christmas.

