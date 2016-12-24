WXIA
Close

Flowers laid in Berlin Christmas market after attack

Flowers laid on Christmas eve in Berlin

NBC News , WXIA 11:09 AM. EST December 24, 2016

BERLIN, GERMANY – Flowers and candles on Christmas eve dominated the Christmas market in Berlin that was the site of a truck attack that killed 12 people.

The market reopened on Thursday with a makeshift memorial of candles, flowers and flags laid in tribute to those killed.

People continued to law flowers at the site on Saturday.

The Tunisian fugitive wanted in the deadly attack was killed in a shootout with police on Friday in a Milan, Italy, suburb.

The attack has heightened concerns across Europe in the days leading up to Christmas.

PHOTOS: Deadly Berlin Christmas market attack

WXIA

Suspect in Berlin truck attack killed in Italy

WXIA

Officials hunt for Tunisian asylum-seeker in Berlin Christmas market rampage

WXIA

Atlanta remembers victims of Berlin Christmas market attack

WXIA

ISIS claims responsibility for Berlin truck attack

WXIA

Suspect in Berlin attack on market released, German prosecutors say

WXIA

Suspect in Berlin attack on market released, German prosecutors say

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories