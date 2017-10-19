WXIA
Flying tire kills driver on Ga 400

A fire flew off of a vehicle traveling northbound on 400 and it went across the median and hit the windshield of a car traveling southbound, killing the other driver.

Kristen Reed, WXIA 9:34 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A person is dead after being struck by a tire on GA 400 this morning. The incident happened a little before 8:00 a.m. at Northridge Rd.

According to Sandy Springs police, a truck was heading northbound when one of its rear tires flew off, across the median and hit a car traveling southbound.

The driver of that car was killed.

Two lanes on each side of GA 400 are blocked. Police are on the scene investigating.


 

