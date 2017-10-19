Flying tire kills driver on Ga 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A person is dead after being struck by a tire on GA 400 this morning. The incident happened a little before 8:00 a.m. at Northridge Rd.

According to Sandy Springs police, a truck was heading northbound when one of its rear tires flew off, across the median and hit a car traveling southbound.

The driver of that car was killed.

Two lanes on each side of GA 400 are blocked. Police are on the scene investigating.





