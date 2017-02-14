Former Georgia Tech basketball player Glen Rice Jr. arrested at Miami strip club

Photo: Special to 11Alive

MIAMI -- Former Georgia Tech basketball player Glen Rice Jr. was arrested and charged with battery at a strip club early Tuesday morning.

Rice, 26, was arrested for allegedly punching a bouncer at Tootsies Cabaret at 1:20 a.m., according to a police report obtained by 11Alive.

The report states that Rice ran out of the club with security chasing him after there had been a disturbance. Rice was complaining about the service inside, and the club's bouncer asked if he wanted to talk to the manager; Rice said no, according to the report.

The two argued, and Rice allegedly punched the bouncer in the face twice. After getting detained, Rice told the arresting officer that the bouncer had said a remark about his sister. The bouncer said in his written statement that he told Rice he needed to respect his sister.

Rice was charged with battery, a misdemeanor, and was reportedly held on $1,500 bond.

Rice played at Georgia Tech from 2009-2013. He was drafted to the Washington Wizards in the 2013 NBA Draft in the second round. He played in 16 games with the Wizards and most recently spent time in the NBA's Development League in 2015.

Rice is a graduate of Walton High School, and he currently resides in Smyrna.

His father is three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice, who played in the NBA for 15 seasons.

