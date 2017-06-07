Former Henry Co. commissioner pleads guilty to child molestation charges

MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- A former Henry County Commissioner and police officer pleaded guilty to charges of child molestation on Wednesday.

Gary Freedman was sentenced to 40 years with 8 years to serve in state prison after he entered guilty pleas on three counts of child molestation and one count of sexual battery.

Freedman, a former police officer, was arrested in 2015 after police in Indiana informed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation of an allegation of abuse by an alleged victim. The alleged crimes occurred in Henry County between 2006 and 2014. The victims ranged in age from 9 to 16 at the time of molestation.

Three of the victims, along with a father, addressed the court during Freedman's plea hearing.

"All of the victims are pleased that the defendant is accepting responsibility for his actions," Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. "We discussed the case thoroughly with all of the victims prior to the plea and they are in agreement with the terms of the plea. This brings closure to these families and allows them to continue to heal."

Freedman, 73, was taken into custody after his plea.

