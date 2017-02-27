Former math teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities arrested a former Forsyth County math teacher accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old student.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old John David Ubriaco, a teacher from Lambert High School, is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault.
Ubriaco was arrested on February 24 by the sheriff's office. He is being held at Forsyth County Detention Center.
No other details about the allegations were immediately available. Ubriaco is no longer listed the Lambert High School website, and he is listed as a "former" teacher by the sheriff's office.
