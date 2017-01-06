Fort Lauderdale gunman fires on Delta passengers from Atlanta

Passengers wait on the tarmac outside the terminal at Fort Lauderdale Airport on Friday, January 6, 2017

The gunman in Friday's deadly airport shooting at the Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport opened fire randomly at passengers in the Delta Air Lines baggage claim area, striking travelers arriving from Atlanta.

The Atlanta-based airline released a statement Friday, extending condolences to those affected:

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta family are with the people of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, and those involved in the tragic events today,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “We’re grateful to the first responders on the scene who immediately went into action to evacuate our customers and employees. I also want to thank our employees in the operation in Fort Lauderdale and beyond who are working to re-accommodate our customers. The safety of our customers and employees is our deepest core value, and we are providing our complete support to authorities as the situation develops.”

Most of the airport was evacuated as a result of the shooting. A ground stop was also instituted for the airport, with most flights already en route, diverted to Miami International Airport. Other flights have been diverted to Palm Beach, Orlando and Jacksonville.

Many passengers fly through Fort Lauderdale either going to or from cruise ships berthed at nearby Port Everglades Terminal.

Delta, along with other airlines operating at Fort Lauderdale, including American, Southwest and Jet Blue, have canceled flights into and out of the airport for the remainder of the day, and are offering waivers for customers to change their travel plans free of penalty.

