Four suspects were arrested out of Jackson County for allegedly selling drugs. (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

HOSCHTON, GA. - A group of four from north Georgia will spend time behind bars after being accused of selling drugs.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Floyd Evans, 53, Keith Alen Estell,39, Elizabeth Ashley Martyne, 31, and Dana Jo Hanson, 30, on drug related-charges on June 24, 2017.

An investigation indicated that illegal drugs were being sold at a Hoschton address. A search warrant was conducted and heroin, methamphetamine, and a stolen firearm were found in the residence.

Estell, Martyne, and Hanson were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Objects

Evans and Hanson were charged with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Estell and Martyne were charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Theft By Receiving Stolen Property

Martyne was charged with Giving False Name and Date of Birth and had an outstanding warrant out of Hall County.

Hanson had outstanding warrants out of Banks County and Barrow County.

Please report any suspicious persons or activity or other relevant information to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-8718 or dial 911. An anonymous tip line is available at 706-367-3784.

© 2017 WXIA-TV