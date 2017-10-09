LOGANVILLE, GA. - Multiple Gwinnett County animal organizations are teaming up to host a free rabies shot clinic this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bay Creek Park Pavilion in Loganville.
This is being offered to Gwinnett residents with the zip code 30052. They are asking that you bring proof of residency like a driver's license or utility bill.
Gwinnett County Animal Welfare says they have 300 vaccines to administer at this event.
Cats need to be in a carrier and dogs in a crate or on a leash.
According to the CDC, rabies infects the central nervous system in an animal and ultimately causes death within days of symptoms.
Symptoms of rabies in a pet include insomnia, confusion, paralysis, hallucinations, increase in saliva, among others.
If you would like to volunteer for this event head to www.volunteergwinnett.net to fill out an application.
