WXIA
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Free rabies vaccine event offered to Gwinnett County pet owners

Lindsey Basye, WXIA 3:47 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

LOGANVILLE, GA. - Multiple Gwinnett County animal organizations are teaming up to host a free rabies shot clinic this weekend. 

The event will take place on Saturday, October 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bay Creek Park Pavilion in Loganville. 

This is being offered to Gwinnett residents with the zip code 30052. They are asking that you bring proof of residency like a driver's license or utility bill. 

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare says they have 300 vaccines to administer at this event. 

Cats need to be in a carrier and dogs in a crate or on a leash. 

According to the CDC, rabies infects the central nervous system in an animal and ultimately causes death within days of symptoms. 

Symptoms of rabies in a pet include insomnia, confusion, paralysis, hallucinations, increase in saliva, among others. 

If you would like to volunteer for this event head to www.volunteergwinnett.net to fill out an application. 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories