LOGANVILLE, GA. - Multiple Gwinnett County animal organizations are teaming up to host a free rabies shot clinic this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bay Creek Park Pavilion in Loganville.

This is being offered to Gwinnett residents with the zip code 30052. They are asking that you bring proof of residency like a driver's license or utility bill.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare says they have 300 vaccines to administer at this event.

Cats need to be in a carrier and dogs in a crate or on a leash.

According to the CDC, rabies infects the central nervous system in an animal and ultimately causes death within days of symptoms.

Symptoms of rabies in a pet include insomnia, confusion, paralysis, hallucinations, increase in saliva, among others.

If you would like to volunteer for this event head to www.volunteergwinnett.net to fill out an application.

