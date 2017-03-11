Free smoke alarms given out, installed in Lilburn

IMAGES RED CROSS

LILBURN, Ga -- The American Red Cross teamed up with the Gwinnett fire department and students of Bob Jones University to install free smoke alarms in Lilburn.

The event was held on Saturday.

This is Gwinnett Fire's 31st smoke alarm blitz in Gwinnett. Saturday's target was 86 homes in the Hasty Acres subdivision.

The group also helped families create home fire escape plans.

The effort is to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by homes fires.

Georgia leads the country in the number of home fires to which the Red Cross responds.

