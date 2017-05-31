Fugitive killed in auto dealer shootout wanted in MN

Ramon Hutchinson was wanted in Hennepin County, and was being sought by bounty hunters when he walked into a Dallas-area auto dealership and enagaged two men in a deadly shootout. (Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

DALLAS - A private investigator says a shooting at a Texas car dealership that left three men dead involved two investigators who had confronted a fugitive wanted in Minnesota on several felony charges.



Stew Peters, a bail investigator with the private Minnesota-based company U.S. Fugitive Recovery and Extradition, said Wednesday the two bounty hunters had tracked 49-year-old Ramon (Raymond) Michael Hutchinson to a Nissan dealership in Greenville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Peters says Hutchinson had been sought since March when he failed to appear for court in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis. The fugitive was wanted on charges that included first-degree possession of methamphetamine, assaulting a law enforcement officer and DWI, among others. Peters tells KARE 11 that the two people who identified themselves as federal agents were actually hired bounty hunters out of Corpus Christi, one of them a man who he had done business with for more than a decade.

Fidel Garcia Jr. was a licensed private investigator who was conducting surveillance on the Nissan dealer after receiving information that Hutchinson would be showing up at the dealership some time that day. When the fugitive arrived Garcia confronted him, setting off the fatal gun battle.

Fidel Garcia Junior is described by his colleague Stew Peters as a "gentle giant" who treated everyone with respect, even the violent criminals he was trying to apprehend.

"An incredible person, a gentle giant who showed nothing but respect for others, even the violent individuals he was trying to apprehend," recalled Peters. "We lost a very humble, modest person." Peters says Garcia Jr. had made hundreds of arrests without incident.

When asked about Hutchinson, Peters shared that a friend of his, a retired St. Paul cop, had told him that Hutchinson was the most dangerous person he's encountered in 35 years of police work. The risk of violence exploding while attempting to arrest someone like that is simply part of the deal. "A very dangerous job," Peters reflected when discussing what a bounty hunter does. "Although you accept that it isn't any easier when it (injury or death) becomes a reality."

Peters could not confirm the name of the second investigator who was working with Garcia Jr.

