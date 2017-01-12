Fulton County DA files motion to stop Diane McIver auction

Diane and Tex McIver (Photo: WXIA)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Fulton County's district attorney filed an emergency motion Thursday to stop the sale of slain businesswoman Diane McIver's assets.

Several high end items from McIver's estate were set to be included in an auction this weekend.

McIver, the president of Corey Airport Services died after being shot while riding in a Ford Expedition near Piedmont Park on Sept. 25.

Her husband, prominent Atlanta attorney Claud "Tex" McIver, has been charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting. McIver, who has called the shooting a tragic accident, is out on bond.

Last month, more than 2,000 items from Diane McIver's estate were placed on an estate sale with Peachtree Battle Estate Sales and Liquidations.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard filed two motions on Thursday. The first would prevent Claud McIver from selling items from his wife's estate based on Georgia's Slayer law. That law prevents someone who caused the death of another person from receiving the proceeds of an estate, trust or life insurance policy.

The other motion seeks to impose additional bond conditions that would prevent Claud McIver from using any of his late wife's assets to fund his legal defense. If the judge allows the sale to continue, the district attorney asks that the proceeds from it are help until the criminal case is complete.

Attorney Stanley Smith, had previously stated that the auction was met to satisfy the terms of Diane McIver's will, and stressed that none of the proceeds would go toward's Claud McIver's defense fund.

"Under no circumstances will Mr. McIver use proceeds of the sale to fund his legal defense or for any matters related to his legal defense," Smith said.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Constance Russell is scheduled to hear the motion Friday afternoon.

