Fulton County leaders address 'slider crimes'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MLK Jr. High School 'Kings of Halftime' march at Rose Bowl Parade
-
StormTrackers monitoring weekend winter weather chances
-
Police pursue stolen car across two counties
-
Carrie Underwood makes surprise appearance
-
Local band performs in Rose Bowl Parade
-
3 things Baby Boomers need to know about Social Security
-
Wrestler foils attempted burglary
-
StormTrackers on winter weather watch
-
Eagle egg hatches!
More Stories
-
Breaking down your chances for weekend winter weatherJan. 3, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
-
16-year-old carjacking suspect shot after police chaseJan. 3, 2017, 9:10 p.m.
-
Residents take celebratory gunfire worries to city…Jan. 3, 2017, 9:55 p.m.