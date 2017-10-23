Fulton County suing opioid companies over drug abuse epidemic

ATLANTA - They are household names like hydrocodone, methadone and oxycodone and are accounting for a quadruple in deaths since 1997.

The data is out there – and it’s not pretty, 91 people die every day from opioids. Opioids' stronghold on two million Americans seems to be getting stronger. Abuse claims continue to skyrocket, along with the death tolls.

That’s all according to the CDC.

Fulton County has had its fair share of frustrations over the drugs and now plans to tackle it head on.

Fulton County is planning to sue opioid companies because of the rising epidemic. They are the first county in Georgia to to sue opioid making companies.

President Trump commented on the national epidemic in August saying "We're gonna spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis."

Last week he took it further saying he would declare a national emergency.

Locally, Fulton County is making their move. On Monday, the announced a lawsuit against the companies that produce and distribute opioids.

They're suing because the abuse crisis has reached fever pitch status. 11Alive investigators have been bringing you stories about how opioids are impacting the lives of people in our area. Last year, we identified an area now called The Triangle where a high number of opioid-related deaths are concentrated. Now, that triangle has expanded.

Last month the team showed how one pill can lead to heroin addiction. In fact, that pill can be found in anyone's medicine cabinet.

Statistics show nationwide, every 3 months the number of people dying equals the number of lives lost on 9/11.

In September, a statewide task force was formed to fight what Georgia leaders called an epidemic. In the past six years, the number of heroin-related deaths has gone up by 3844% in Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Gwinnett counties alone.

Despite the large numbers, Fulton County says the lawsuit is one, small step to tackle this critical issue.

