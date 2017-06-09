Funeral held for 2-year-old drowning victim in Bartow Co.

A Cartersville mom was charged with murder after her toddler drowned in a swimming pool on Memorial Day. (Photo: Jon Shirek) (Photo: WXIA)

Family and friends are remembering a 2-year-old who drowned in a pool in Bartow County.

Funeral services were held for Jagger Reese Settles on Friday.

Police charged the child's mother, Bobbi Jessica Prather, with four counts of first degree child cruelty and felony murder. They say Prather left the toddler and his brothers unsupervised for more than 14 hours last week.

►MORE: Warrants give new details surrounding toddler's drowning, mom's murder charge

Warrants show that when she finally checked on them, the toddler had already drowned in a neighbor's pool.

The father was not home at the time.

RELATED | 911 call for toddler's drowning: 'He's not breathing...He's blue'

PHOTOS | Mom charged with murder after toddler drowns in pool





© 2017 WXIA-TV