Funeral held for local Army Ranger killed overseas

Loved ones said goodbye to an American hero on Monday. Etienne J. Murphy's family held a private funeral service in Atlanta more than a week after he was killed while on a deployment.

Murphy was a specialist in the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment and was killed in a vehicle rollover crash while deployed in Syria. The crash happened on May 26, just a couple of days before Memorial Day. He was serving as a part of an initiative called Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.

He is the fourth soldier with ties to Georgia to be killed this year.

The 22-year-old from Snellville was husband and father to two boys. His obituary refers to him as someone with a warm heart. It reads in part "He spent his days constantly joking and making anyone who came across him smile. He did everything he set out to do in his career and life and although, his life was cut short, his name will never be forgotten."

When his body returned home, Murphy was escorted by Gwinnett law enforcement to the funeral home. Thousands of your expressed your condolences and thanked him for his service on the 11Alive Facebook Page.

