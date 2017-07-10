Funeral set for victims of Loganville family massacre

Family members tell 11Alive that this is the Romero family.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. -- Funeral services will take place later this week for four children and their family who were stabbed to death in their Loganville home.

Authorities said the bodies of 2-year-old Axel Romero, 4-year-old Dillan Romero, 7-year-old Dacota Romero, 10-year-old Isabela Martinez and their father, 33-year-old Martin Romero, were discovered in the early morning hours of July 6. A fifth child, 9-year-old Diana Romero, was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The children's mother, Isabel Martinez, has been charged in the deaths.

Visitation for the victims will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Byrd and Flanigan Crematory Service in Lawrenceville, with funeral mass scheduled Thursday at 7:30 pm. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Martin exhibited bizarre behavior in her first court appearance on Friday. She smile, waved for the cameras and gave a thumps up. The judge cautioned her not to act out for the cameras. She is being held without bond, and has another preliminary hearing scheduled for July 20.

