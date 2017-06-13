G-7 Security Tight in Case of Terrorist Attack or Even A Volcanic Eruption
As President Donald Trump and 6 other world leaders head to the city of Taormina in Italy for the G-7 summit, security faces threats like a possible terrorist attack or even the eruption of a nearby volcano. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WXIA 1:27 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
