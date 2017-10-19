Ga. man breaks state record after catching massive catfish

Richard Barrett of Axson, Ga. caught this record-breaking 90 pound blue catfish Oct. 14 while fishing on the Altamaha River.

To say Richard Barrett had a good day of fishing in an understatement.

When the Axson, Ga. man finished his day of fishing Oct. 14 on the Altamaha River, he left with a 93 pound blue catfish.

He also left with the state's record for largest catfish, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The previous record was 80 pounds, 4 ounces, the news release states.

Barrett used a live channel catfish that was caught earlier in the day to snag his record prize, the news release states.

DNR staff determined that the fish was about 14-years-old, the news release states.

