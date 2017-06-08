Ga. NSA leaker faces hearing in federal court

ATLANTA - The Air Force veteran charged with leaking classified information to a news organization will face a federal judge Thursday afternoon.

Reality Winner, 25, is due an Augusta court room after she was taken into custody last weekend by federal marshals. She's accused of mailing a classified document to the online news organization, The Intercept.

The Intercept published the report which claims Russian military intelligence hacked at least one unnamed voting software supplier in the US and attempted to gain access from more than 100 local election officials just before last November's election.

Winner was a defense contractor and since mid-February had been assigned to an NSA facility near Augusta, working for Pluribus International Corp..

The job gave her top secret clearance, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in federal court.

