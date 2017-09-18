Gamers trying out for scholarships, varsity team at GSU

Georgia State University will offer $10,000 in scholarships to students who make one of two varsity Esports teams. Tryouts are this week.

At Georgia State University, Hollace Bain is a senior neuroscience major who's been hooked on gaming since he was in first grade.

"In the future, I'd like to move into the space as deep as I can as a player or on the marketing and production side. It doesn't matter as long as I'm in eSports somehow," Bain told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie.

Bain is thrilled to see GSU offer 10 scholarships worth $1,000 each to students who make one of two new Esports varsity teams.

Tryouts for the teams are this week.

"I'm glad we're getting rid of the stigma that it's something you do as a hobby or to be introverted or something like that," said Cole Gibson, a senior journalism major.

Gibson doesn't think he'll make the team but wants to be a "shoutcaster" who provides commentary during matches.

GSU has joined the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and the Georgia Esports League (GEL) to give students a chance to compete and explore a growing field.

"This is really an opportunity for us to meet our students where their interests already exist," said Jay O'Toole, Assistant Professor of Managerial Services and Faculty Affiliate for GSU's Creative Media Industries Institute. "Esports isn't just about playing games. There's broadcasting, commentary, journalism, PR, marketing, game development."

In order to get an Esports scholarship, students will have to keep up their grades to stay eligible for the HOPE scholarship.

Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State and the University of North Georgia are also part of the Georgia Esports League.

They will compete in the games “Paladins” and “Brawlhalla.”

GEL will give students the chance to earn both scholarships and internships.

Scholarship-granting NACE universities include UC-Irvine, Western Kentucky University and the University of Utah.

The university will start this fall by connecting students to League of Legends and Smite competitions, but students playing on other platforms are also encouraged to join.

