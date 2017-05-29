Family loses two sons to heroin overdose

GARLAND, Texas – Kim and Gilbert Freeman have a lifetime of memories frozen in time dotted across bookshelves and countertops throughout their home.



Married for 46 years, the couple first started going steady in the sixth grade. They would eventually go their separate ways before reconnecting after college.



Kim would become a dentist with her own practice, and Gilbert a golf pro at a local country club. Together they would have five children – three boys, and two girls, who would inherit their dad’s height and the mom’s red hair.



Life was good, until it wasn’t.



“We lost Hunt on Valentine’s Day,” Kim said matter-of-factly from the living room couch. “The last time I spoke to Jack was on Mother’s Day.”



Like all five of the Freeman kids, Hunt and Jack were born two years apart. The last of the Freeman’s brood, ages 27 and 29, they died within four months of each other.



“The first funeral we were so devastatingly sad, but we were all angry too,” Kim said, fighting back tears. “This time, we are so heartbroken, we had to speak.”



When the Freeman’s gathered for Jack’s funeral on May 22, they decided to do something different. Instead of hiding the family’s struggle, they shared it, first in his obituary and then at the service where they spoke about it as a family.



“Recognizing the incredible power of this drug, I think it’s beyond our comprehension,” Gilbert said. “I went for so long thinking I could sort of fix them.”



Hunt and Jack were heroin addicts, who both started using in high school. They both overdosed and died this year.



“(Jack) called us on Thursday nights. I just keep thinking that maybe the phone will ring,” said Lauren Sassenus, the Freeman’s middle child. “If anything, we can say can help the kid down the street not lose their little brother then. That’s all the good that can come of it.”



As the death toll from the heroin crisis continues to grow, families like the Freeman’s are increasingly going public by weaving warnings into the obituaries of loved ones about the horror of addiction.



“It seems very surreal. I feel disconnected most of the time. This can’t be the reality. This can’t be right,” said the Freeman’s eldest daughter, Ashley Washington. “There’s not enough acknowledgmentnt of how serious this epidemic really is.”



The Freeman’s want their loss to help other families going through the same thing. Their message is simple: talk to your children about drugs, no matter how old they are, ask questions and follow your intuition.

“Addicts are bigger liars than the greatest con man you’ve ever met,” said Gilbert. “I kept thinking I could fix them, and they would want to be like me. I just didn’t realize that that’s just not possible when they’re under the influence of that drug.”



Heroin use is now an epidemic in this country. And it crosses races, incomes, and backgrounds. As heroin use has increased, so has the death toll.



“A 30-year-old white male is the average heroin addict,” Ashley said. “That’s my brothers.”



According to the CDC, heroin overdose deaths have more than quadrupled since 2010. An uptick felt in North Texas which is why the surviving Freeman children urged their parents to speak out.



“Families shouldn’t have to keep going through this,” said big brother Ross, who is also a recovering addict. “It’s time for us just to wake up and start talking about the actual issue. Because this sucks. It’s hard to know that I’m never going to see them again.”



As long as the heroin epidemic continues to grow, the Freeman’s will continue to share their story, instilling hope and belief in those who need it most.



“Everybody has got this in their family, and people just don’t talk about it. They just sweep it under the rug because it’s too embarrassing,” Kim said. “Well, I’m not embarrassed. I loved both those boys, they were great people, they were just heroin addicts.”

