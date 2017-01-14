Gas station shooting leaves 3 injured

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA, GA-- Three people were shot, including two bystanders, during a dispute at a southwest Atlanta gas station early Saturday morning.

According to police, two men began arguing inside the BP gas station at Pryor street and Ralph David Abernathy. As they left the store, the suspect shot at the other male. Three people were shot, including two bystanders by stray bullets.

The suspect was taken into custody after police spotted his vehicle heading south on I-75 near Tara Boulevard. The gun used in the shooting was found in the vehicle.

The three victims were transported to Grady Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

