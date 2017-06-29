GBI called-in to investigate Cobb County shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County.

We're learning that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Franklin Gateway. According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Division was attempting to serve a warrant when an adult male was shot by a county deputy.

