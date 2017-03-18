GBI: Husband arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Auburn

AUBURN, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a woman killed in an Auburn shooting and the man accused of killing her.

The incident happened Friday around 5 p.m. in the Ingles grocery store parking lot. Police were responding to a domestic dispute but arrived to find the victim, 51-year-old Dorothy Russell of Statham, Ga., suffering from a gunshot wound. The GBI reports that she died at the scene. Authorities believed she was shot while in her car.

Dorothy's husband, 50-year-old Darrin Russell, was seen leaving the area and arrested an hour later without incident by Barrow County deputies. He is now facing one count of murder and being held in the county jail.

The victim's body is being taken to the GBI crime lab in DeKalb for an autopsy.

