GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonaire

UPDATE, 8:20 p.m.:

Around 5:20 p.m., a Houston County deputy was dispatched to a home on Green Island Road in reference to a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

The deputy arrived to the home about nine minutes after the call was made.

A confrontation took place between the deputy and the husband, and the deputy shot and killed the man.

The GBI is not releasing any names at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bonaire.

The shooting happened at a home on 416 Green Island Road.

The shooting happened at a home on 416 Green Island Road.

