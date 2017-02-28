In 1999, Tara Grinstead was a teacher and beauty queen.On Oct. 22, 2005... she disappeared.

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. -- A body recovery team is searching a property in Ben Hill County for evidence in the Tara Grinstead case, NBC affiliate WALB reports.

GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson told WALB that the team of about 40 people were at a pecan orchard in Fitzgerald. Agents from eight GBI offices and two anthropologists were included in that team.

Interviews over the last few days have led investigators to believe Grinstead's remains are on the property, Ricketson said. He made it clear the owner of the property is in no way connected to her disappearance.

Last Thursday, authorities announced an arrest in Grinstead's murder -- more than 11 years after she disappeared.

Grinstead, a 30-year-old teacher at Irwin County High School, went missing on Oct. 22, 2005. Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, was arrested last week and charged with murder, burglary, aggravated assault and concealing death.

Authorities have said little about the murder, but warrants indicate that they believe Duke killed Grinstead during a burglary at her home.

Ricketson said on Monday they’ll continue to interview people with information, but did not want to speculate on future arrests.

When asked for more information about Tuesday's search, GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles told 11Alive that a judge issued a gag order, and "no further information will be disseminated."

