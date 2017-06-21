GBI: Sunday school teacher, grandparents shot to death

Police investigating the death of three people off of Wolfe Street in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Sunday School teacher and his grandparents found dead inside their south Georgia home had been shot to death, authorities now confirm.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information about the deaths of 24-year-old Christopher Holliman and his grandparents, 64-year-old Carson Holliman and 63-year-old Vondell Holliman.

The three were found dead after members of their family's church called police when they didn't attend Sunday services. Christopher Holliman was aan assistant Sunday school teacher at Zion Baptist Church.

Brunswick police arrived at the home in the 2200 block of Wolfe Street just after 1 p.m. to find the horrific scene. Investigators said the circumstances leading up to the deaths are under investigation.

Stacy Carson of the GBI said that each victim had been shot, but did not reveal how many times.

The tight-knit community of long-time neighbors said they are in shock and afraid as their community has begun to deteriorate significantly in recent years due to crime.

The GBI and local law enforcement are following up on leads, but are encouraging anyone with information to call 912-729-6198.

A prayer service will be held for the family at Zion Baptist Church on Wednesday.

