GBI warns of counterfeit pills - especially in metro Atlanta

PANTHERSVILLE, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public safety alert to Georgians - especially those in metro Atlanta - to make sure their pills are legitimate.

This comes after an internal study study found that some of the most commonly abused pills were often counterfeited, marked and distributed with even more dangerous drugs in them.

For example, a pill labeled as oxycodone could actually contain dangerous opiate such as fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl and U-47700 (also known as Pink). Among the biggest concerns with these drugs is there ability to be absorbed through the skin which makes even handling them dangerous.

Since the beginning of 2015, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has received 454 examples of counterfeit pills a large portion of which were marked with the logos of alprazolam (Xanax) and oxycodone. In 2017 alone, authorities have seized eight fentanyl, eight furanyl fentanyl pills and 15 U-47700 pills.

More than half of those were actually laced with some sort of depressant or opiate, officials said.

The concern appears to be even higher for the metro Atlanta area. The GBI reports that the region had the highest number of counterfeit pill cases of any part of the state.

